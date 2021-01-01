Mark Hoppus' chemotherapy is working

Rocker Mark Hoppus is optimistic about his cancer battle after learning his chemotherapy treatment is working.

After announcing that he has cancer last month, the Blink-182 star is hopeful about his current treatment plan.

The What's My Age Again hitmaker has been fighting stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma – the same blood-related cancer his mother previously overcame – and on Monday, Hoppus revealed his prognosis so far is looking up.

In a message posted on Twitter, he wrote, "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

"I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo," he continued. "But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer."

Hoppus' good news comes weeks after he went public with his condition in late June, explaining he had already been undergoing treatment for the past three months.

Fellow musicians have come out in support of the musician, including bandmate Travis Barker, who told E! News "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."