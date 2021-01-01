Halsey is a first-time mother

Halsey has become a mum for the first time.

The Bad at Love hitmaker and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, on 14 July, and Halsey shared the news with fans via Instagram on Monday.

The singer, who adopted the pronouns "she" and "they" in March, posted one black-and-white photo of the tot snuggled against the star's chest in hospital, as Halsey looked lovingly at Aydin, who was pictured gazing at the newborn.

Another snap showed the baby nursing.

The images were captioned: "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021".

Halsey, who has been open about battling fertility issues in the past, stunned followers by revealing her pregnancy news in January, just three months after the musician was first linked to Aydin in October.