Dejour Gardner to perform at Caribbean Rocks Music Festival

Jamaican superstar Dejour Gardner is to perform at the Caribbean Rocks Music Festival in the UK.



The reggae artist - real name Fabian Gardner - will be taking to the stage at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, England, on Saturday July 24, 2021, and he can't wait to perform for his British fans.



He said: "I am really excited to perform for the fans at the UK’s Caribbean Rocks Music Festival. I know my fans are thrill to see me right now. Trouble when mi reach man.



"The fact that I am from Jamaica makes this performance more special for me, and I am looking forward to see my fans on July 24th in Manchester.”



Dejour got an overwhelming response for his last performance in the UK in 2019 at the Notting Hill Carnival, where he performed 'Proper Touch', which has been streamed more than 1,645,000 times.



Dejour is from Kingston, Jamaica, and he admits he is very proud to represent his country on "big stages".



The 'Dream' singer said: "I feel proud to represent Jamaica on big stages. My music is real you know, my music is reality and everything that I sing, people can relate to it.



"If you love music, you will love me. I tend to get to the point."



This is the first-ever full-scale Caribbean music festival, and it is the UK’s biggest ever celebration of Caribbean culture.



Go to Shoobs.com/events/49843/caribbean-rocks-festival for tickets and information.