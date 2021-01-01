Iggy Azalea keen to start making "fun kids' meals" alongside her son

Iggy Azalea "cannot wait" to start cooking with her son.

The chart-topping rap star - who has Onyx, 14 months, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - has taken to social media to recall a funny story from her baby boy's latest play date and to look forward to the day when they can cook together.

Iggy, 31, wrote on Twitter: "My son had a play date today and he kept trying to feed the other little boy imaginary food.

"It was extremely cute. The other kid was rightfully confused as hell. Lmao (laugh my a*s off). He makes the sound like someone pretending to eat too hahahaha (sic)."

The Fancy hitmaker - who was born in Australia but relocated to America in her teens - added: "I cannot wait until he’s old enough to cook with me and we can make all kinds of fun kids meals. (sic)"

The tweets came shortly after revealing next month's album End of an Era would be her last before a break from music for "a few years" to work on other projects.

She tweeted: "I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

"I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour! (sic)"