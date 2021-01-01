Soulja Boy slapped with restraining order

Rapper Soulja Boy has been ordered to cut all contact with a woman who is suing him for sexual assault and battery as part of a new domestic violence restraining order.

The Crank That (Soulja Boy) hitmaker, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, has agreed to steer clear of the female for three years, with the protection order expiring in July 2024.

According to new legal documents seen by TMZ, the alleged victim, whose identity has not been released, is the same woman who filed suit against the 30-year-old in January.

She claimed she was abused for almost two years, after initially being hired to work as his personal assistant in December 2018.

Soulja Boy has denied the allegations, but her lawsuit is still pending. In January, a spokesperson for the rapper stated: "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman... this is nonsense."

Neither party appeared at the restraining order hearing, with both represented by attorneys.

He has also been accused of sexual battery and domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend, who alleges she suffered a miscarriage after one particularly bad beating. He has also refuted those accusations and is seeking to have the civil suit dismissed.