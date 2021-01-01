Billie Eilish shocked by Britney Spears' conservatorship woes

Pop sensation Billie Eilish is relieved she has never been taken advantage of by her career representatives after learning all about Britney Spears' conservatorship ordeal.

The Bad Guy hitmaker was shocked by how terribly Britney had been treated by members of the media, the public, and even her own team after tuning into the 2020 New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Eilish knows she's been lucky to avoid such pitfalls to date. Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said, "It's really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through – I mean, to this day.

"I didn't have a team that wanted to f**k me over – which is really kind of rare, which (itself) is pretty f**ked up. All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that... didn't want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past."

Britney is currently fighting to end her 13-year conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008 following a highly-publicised breakdown. She has accused her conservators, including her father Jamie Spears, of subjecting her to years of "abuse" under the legal arrangement.

Meanwhile, Eilish spoke to receiving advice from her music idols since rising to fame, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Mel C of the Spice Girls – but she's still starstruck whenever it happens.

"I feel like when something like that happens, your body kind of goes into shock and you can't really actually look at it," she shared, admitting she wishes she was able to "take it in more".

"When people say, 'Live in the moment', it's really hard... I feel like whenever I have tried to make it a point to be in the moment, all I'm thinking about is if I'm in the moment or not."