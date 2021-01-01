Jessie Ware is a mum of three

Jessie Ware has welcomed her third child.

The Wildest Moments star confirmed the tot's arrival by posting on Instagram, writing: "Our beautiful baby boy arrived safely at home on Thursday evening!"

She continued to thank those who helped bring her newborn into the world, including her personal trainer husband Sam Burrows for "the 5am sideways walks up a hill, the slow dances, the hardcore back rubs and the constant encouragement and confidence you had in me".

"It took a village of mighty women (and Sam) to get this little man here and I’m so so grateful. We are so very lucky to have the NHS and the special people that work there," the 36-year-old concluded.

Alongside her caption, Jessie shared some pictures of the family's new arrival, including one of herself being monitored in hospital, one in a birth pool at home, one breastfeeding, and a gorgeous black-and-white snap of herself, Sam and their baby boy.

Jessie and Sam are already proud parents to a daughter and son.

The couple wed in August 2014.