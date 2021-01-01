Anne Marie's lockdown therapy

Anne Marie started therapy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 30-year-old singer claims the sessions changed her “whole entire brain for the better” and made her less conscious of what people think about her.

Speaking on Smallzy’s ‘Celebrity Small Talk’, she said: “In lockdown I started to do therapy with an actual psychologist and she just honestly changed my whole entire brain for the better.

“So far it’s been trying to let go of what everyone could possibly be thinking about me because that controlled so much of me and removing that worry and just living my life how I want to.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently released the single ‘Our Song’ with former One Direction star Niall Horan and revealed the inspiration for the song came when she heard a song on the radio that reminded her of an ex.

She explained: “I was thinking about what to write about and a song came on the radio that I had with my ex and I was like, ‘oh god’, and then I thought, how many people have that one song with their ex?

“Like, you always have that one song and I thought oh my god so I went to the studio and Niall picked up his guitar and plays exactly what you hear on the song like that’s the first thing he plays and it was easy after that.”