Halsey was reluctant to drag boyfriend into her crazy life

Halsey was so fond of her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, before they started dating, she didn't want to expose him to her crazy public life.

The pop star, who is expecting the filmmaker's baby, realised she was falling for Alev while he was making a movie about her life - and a paparazzi frenzy following a friendly date made her worry he wouldn't want to be part of her life.

"He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together and one night we went somewhere really public together," Halsey told Allure. "As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene.

"I looked over my shoulder and he's being pushed away from the mob and I was like, 'Oh, my God, I didn't even say goodbye!'

"I remember sitting in the car and being like, 'I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness'. He swiftly reminded me I was being super melodramatic and he was like, 'I don't care. It's not that big of a deal'."

But even when the couple started dating, Halsey decided to protect her boyfriend after experiencing the media madness surrounding past romances with G-Eazy and Yungblud.

"Alev and I have been really good friends for four years, and when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, 'Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with'," she gushed.

"Nobody knew I was dating someone, as if people were entitled to an update, like, 'I've met someone, we're going on dates, it's getting serious, they've moved in, we're planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender...'

"I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't. Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much."