Willow Smith: 'I've been waiting to make this album since I was literally 12'

WILLOW joins Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss her brand new album 'lately i feel EVERYTHING.'



WILLOW Tells Apple Music Her New Album 'lately i feel EVERYTHING'...

Honestly, I'm still processing it on the human being level. There were a lot of doubts that I had, not even just about this specific album, but just about my career in general, my musical career in general. I followed my joy and I followed my heart, and I feel like it took us to a really beautiful spot. I'm in a place of disbelief right now. For so much of my musical career, I was just overthinking everything, and being so just like stressed about things that really I didn't need to stress about. For this album, even in the content, even when I was talking about back in the day, and I still hold that divine content in my heart and my soul, but you don't really need to be excavating what the meaning of life is all the time in your music. So that can get a little heavy sometimes. So I just wanted to, just like you said, separate myself from those emotions while also just looking at them from a bird's eye point of view, and diving into that playfulness, diving into that, give no f***s. I just wanted to completely go back on that and be like, "Actually I'm a human and I have these feelings too. And I don't just talk about chakras and being enlightened. I have real human emotions that need to be discussed." So I honestly feel like I've been waiting to make this album since I was literally 12. This has been brewing inside of me for a long time.



WILLO Tells Apple Music About Carving Out Her Own Identity…

I always just wanted to do right by my parents, and do right by the beauty that they have put in the world, and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty. And I felt a lot of pressure. And, because I'm not a minor anymore. I'm finding the freedom to, I can put that beauty in the world. I can uphold that energy… And so I'm just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it's going to be a journey and there's more to come.



WILLOW Tells Apple Music About 'Closer ¡Breakout!'…

I wanted the vocal performance to personify the emotion, personify that feeling of just, "Ah," that feeling of just literally breaking out of chains. And I never sing that high in my music. That's really not something that I do very often, but I felt like it was needed on this song, because that release was just… It was an exorcism of some old, tired demons that needed to go