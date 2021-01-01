NEWS Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella on top of Compilations Chart ahead of musical’s world premiere Newsdesk Share with :





Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella OST debuts at Number 1 on Official Compilations Chart ahead of new musical’s world premiere.



He SHALL go to the ball! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s glittering carriage awaits at the top of this week’s Official Compilations Chart as the soundtrack to his latest lockdown-penned musical Cinderella debuts at Number 1 ahead of opening night.



The iconic composer becomes the newest recipient of the Official Charts Specialist Number 1 Award (NEW PIC & VIDEO TO FOLLOW THIS AFTERNOON) as the OST for his new West End musical, Cinderella, debuts atop this week’s Official Compilation Albums Chart just days before the show’s world premiere on 20 July at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.



Cinderella, a new romantic musical comedy based on an original story by 2021 Oscar winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel, stars West End mainstay Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, and also features special contributions from guest singers Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall and Call the Midwife star Helen George.



Its chart-topping soundtrack marks Andrew Lloyd Webber’s first original material in five years - a musical concept album written and produced during lockdown. The score was mostly produced from home and over Zoom, with further socially-distanced recording sessions taking place at Abbey Road studios.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Andrew Lloyd Webber said:



“I am thrilled that the Cinderella album is Number 1. It was recorded in lockdown, mainly at home and long before the show was able to open. To see audiences finally loving the show and people listening to the album means a huge amount to me and all of the people who have worked so hard to bring Cinderella to the stage in the most difficult circumstances I have ever worked in. I hope to see you at the Gillian Lynne Theatre soon.”



The release of Cinderella also mirrors that of the project that first brought Lord Lloyd Webber into the public consciousness half a century ago; Jesus Christ Superstar. Much like Jesus Christ Superstar, Cinderella’s musical concept album has been recorded and released before its stage debut, exactly 50 years on.



Lord Lloyd Webber is one of the most celebrated modern British composers and has written the music for worldwide-renowned productions such as Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Joseph and the Technicolour Dream Coat. His highest charting album to date is 1978’s Variations which peaked at Number 2 on the Official Albums Chart, see Andrew Lloyd Webber’s chart history.