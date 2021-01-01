NEWS Ed Sheeran makes it a third week on top with 'Bad Habits' Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran reigns supreme at the top of the Official Singles Chart for a third week at Number 1 with Bad Habits.



The synth-pop banger racks up 101,000 chart sales for its third consecutive week at the top. With 11.1 million streams, it also manages to continue to better its performance week-on-week since its debut.



New in at Number 3 is rapper Dave with his new Stormzy collaboration Clash. The highest new entry of the week, It becomes Dave’s eighth and Stormzy’s 12th UK Top 10 single.



Another new entry straight in at Number 5, The Kid Laroi’s team-up with Justin Bieber, Stay, becomes the Australian singer’s second Top 10 hit and Bieber’s twenty-seventh.



Despite a disappointing result for England at the Euros 2020 final, several footballing anthems continue to chart this week. Chief among them is Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds’ 3 Lions, which holds steady at Number 4. Elsewhere in the Top 40, Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again re-work Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again) zooms 72 places to Number 14, their first UK Top 20 entry in 16 years.



Further down, German producer Jonasu leaps three places to Number 11 with dance-banger Black Magic, and K-pop superstars BTS debut at Number 16 with Permission To Dance, their seventh UK Top 40 entry.



Elsewhere, Billie Eilish debuts at Number 23 with NDA, another taste of her forthcoming second record Happier Than Ever. Also new in at Number 33 is Post Malone with Motley Crew, his first new material since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.



Finally, Fredo debuts at Number 36 with Wandsworth to Bullingdon ft. Headie One, and rising four places to Number 40, Rain Radio and DJ Craig Gorman gain their first ever UK Top 40 entry with Talk About.