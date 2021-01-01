Diplo sexual assault lawsuit dropped

A sexual assault lawsuit against Diplo has been dropped.

A woman, identified only by her initials, had claimed the DJ coerced her into performing oral sex at an after-party following one of his Las Vegas concerts in 2019. She also claimed he filmed the encounter without her consent.

However, the woman has now withdrawn her lawsuit, telling Rolling Stone in a statement through her attorney Joe Ortuno: "In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit. No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit."

Following the lawsuit withdrawal, Diplo's attorney insisted the woman's "demonstrably false" allegations have "caused great harm".

"While that damage can never fully be undone, we are glad to see this lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice," Bryan Freedman told Rolling Stone. "As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false. As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff's lawyers, they recognised that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately."

Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, is still facing another sexual assault lawsuit from a second woman, who accused him of recording their sexual encounter without consent. She also alleged the Lean On star gave her a sexually transmitted infection.

That lawsuit is ongoing, but Freedman had said at the time: "These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law."