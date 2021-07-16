KSI offered 'millions' to launch a podcast

KSI has been "offered millions" to do his own podcast.



The 28-year-old multi-talented star has made waves as a YouTuber, boxer and musician, but his team are apparently keen for him to front his own show online.



Speaking on the 'Private Parts' podcast, he said: "You need to focus on you enjoying it. I wasn't doing it to become famous, I fell into the industry and it's thriving.



"I can punch people up, which is good physically and mentally, and get paid for it.



"Been offered millions to do a podcast but don't enjoy it."



KSI's new album 'All Over The Place' dropped on Friday (16.07.21), and tomorrow he'll be joined by special guests Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals at his ground-breaking global event named ‘The KSI Show’.



The star-studded show will feature a number of performers and surprise acts, with the pair set to make an appearance.



It will follow KSI – whose real name is Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji – from his bedroom where it all started, moving in and out of a dream-like state around custom stages that will incorporate elements of music performances, surreal TV sets and comedy skits written by Joe Chandler, Nick Wegener, James Farmer, and the man himself.



The musician will perform a medley of some of his biggest tracks over 90 minutes featuring songs from across his discography including ‘Really Love’, ‘Don’t Play’, ‘Lighter’, and latest single ‘Holiday’.



The performance will be the first time tracks from KSI’s upcoming album are presented live on stage.



In a statement, KSI said: “No one will honestly expect this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Never done before. Ya boy is gonna take you all on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come.



"I’ll be taking you through my journey from being a YouTuber to a boxer to a musician and more.



"This experience has everything. Mainstream meets the internet in a way never done before. So, get ready and enjoy.”