Machine Gun Kelly had a Megan Fox poster in his room growing up

Machine Gun Kelly had a poster of girlfriend Megan Fox on his wall when he was growing up.

The Bloody Valentine star met the Transformers actress on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass last spring and the couple has been dating ever since. During a new interview with GQ, Kelly detailed all the things he dreamed of achieving one day.

"You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me, which was to go to an awards show (2021 Billboard Music Awards), shut down the carpet, go onstage, and accept an award (Top Rock Artist)," the rap-rocker, real name Colson Baker, said.

The writer of the piece, who grew up with Kelly, recalled his old pal previously got a Decepticons Transformers tattoo inked on his arm and even had a poster of his future lover on his bedroom wall, ripped from an older edition of the men's title.

The journalist also notes in the article that "at least one classmate" he and Baker were at school with recalls the Wild Boy hitmaker "vowing he'd marry her (Megan) one day."

"It was the GQ poster, right?," Kelly commented. "It was from her GQ shoot. So that's some full-circle s**t."

Midnight in the Switchgrass will stream on Apple TV+ from 23 July.