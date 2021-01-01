Wiz Khalifa battling COVID

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Black and Yellow hitmaker took to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis and ask friends and family members to stay away from him for a while.

The rapper, who shares a son with ex Amber Rose, wrote: "Okay loved ones... sooo... Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while."

Khalifa's diagnosis announcement comes a year after the rapper received backlash for a tweet reading "Y’all can have them masks fam", implying that he would not be wearing a mask during the pandemic.

The artist's COVID-19 reveal dropped just before comedian Gabriel Iglesias opened up about his battle with the virus, which has prompted him to cancel tour dates. Meanwhile, Poison rocker Rikki Rockett shared his COVID diagnosis on Tuesday, and the Foo Fighters have scrapped their weekend show at the Los Angeles Forum after a member of their crew came down with the virus.

Fans can still expect new material from Khalifa as he recuperates, though. After the announcement, he tweeted "While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project."