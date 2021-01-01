Travis Scott unveils cannabis brand

Rapper Travis Scott is lighting up the cannabis industry with his own brand of weed.

The Sicko Mode hitmaker has partnered with pot professionals at Connected Cannabis to launch Cactus Farms, a play on the name of the record label the rapper founded in 2017.

The first product from the new brand, which was hand selected by Scott, is described as an indica-style hybrid strain which features a "dense, purple bud structure that smokes with the same experience as sipping a fine wine," according to company officials. This joins a growing list of brand partnerships established by Scott, including McDonalds and Playstation.

Cactus Farms is only currently available in California and Arizona, where the drug is recreationally legal. Connected Cannabis, a California-based company established in 2009, is rapidly becoming a leader in the industry after acquiring medical cannabis company Alien Labs earlier this year for $30 million (£21.7 million). The company also focuses on technology to improve growing techniques, a big selling point in the rapidly growing industry.

Travis is the latest rapper to move into the cannabis industry. JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Wiz Khalifa are just some of the big names to boast their own pot products this year alone.