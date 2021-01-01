London store offering up free vinyl to celebrate Record Store Day U.K.

If you're stuck listening to the same old music, you're not alone - but a visit to a pop-up store offering free vinyl records today may make you change your tune.



A recent online survey of 2,000 people found over half of adults stopped discovering new music in their twenties and thirties, as a result of family responsibilities or not attending live events.



Now, the team at SMARTY - a Which? recommended SIM-only network - want to bring back the joy of surprise discoveries with the Disc-overy store, and will gift visitors with a free album - for one day only.



Every release will be wrapped in a sealed store sleeve to encourage music lovers to embrace a mystery opportunity.



Organisers claim punters of all musical tastes, "from AJ Tracey to Ziggy Stardust", will appreciate the experience, which includes rarities, collectibles, and new releases.



Personal listening stations will be available at the event too, or you can request for the in-store DJ to play your new vinyl.



Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who is acting as a SMARTY Mobile ambassador, admitted his own hunt for undiscovered musical gems has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and hopes the event helps those whove had a similar experience.



"Without concerts, festivals, and browsing record stores, I've been totally stuck on finding cool new bands like I used to!" the Ruby rocker said. "I'm delighted to be working with SMARTY Mobile team, who have created a novel way for the public to discover new music and brilliant phone plan deals."



Almost half of those surveyed by Research Without Barriers also admitted to lying about having listened to well-known albums to impress others - with Michael Jackson's Thriller, ABBA's Waterloo, and Abbey Road by The Beatles the most common false claims.



Friday's event takes place one day before the second instalment of U.K. Record Store Day - when over 250 independent music shops offer rare one-off releases or reissues from a host of stars.



Megan Page, Record Store Day U.K. coordinator, added: "Record stores are the home of music discovery with real-life music-loving experts behind every counter in every corner of the country, loaded with personal tips and recommendations to help you find your next favourite artist."



The SMARTY Disc-overy store can be found at 19 Air Street, and will be open on Friday from 11am until 7pm.