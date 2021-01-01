Normani and Cardi B go nude for collaboration artwork

Normani is showing off her Wild Side with her rap collaborator Cardi B by baring all for the cover of their new single.

The ladies have posed completely naked for the Wild Side artwork, using carefully styled, extra-long hair extensions to maintain their modesty.

The sexy shot is thought to have been taken a few months ago, as Cardi, who is currently expecting her second child, is pictured without her growing baby bump.

Normani debuted the steamy snap online on Wednesday night as she revealed the song will drop on Friday.

Wild Side is her first solo release since 2019's Motivation, although she featured on Megan Thee Stallion track Diamonds last year.

While former Fifth Harmony star Normani isn't known for showing off so much skin, Cardi is - the ex-stripper most recently disrobed for a naked maternity shoot in late June, sharing the images on social media as she announced her latest pregnancy.

The baby will be her second with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, the father of her three-year-old daughter Kulture.