Mark Hoppus fighting same cancer his mother battled

Mark Hoppus's health crisis has helped him form a stronger bond with his mother, as he's struggling with the same kind of cancer she previously battled.

The Blink-182 star went public with his condition in late June, revealing he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the past three months, but at the time, he didn't disclose the kind of cancer he was fighting.

Now, Hoppus has explained the disease is in his blood, as he has been diagnosed with stage VI "diffuse large B-cell lymphoma".

"The cancer isn't bone-related, it's blood-related. My blood's trying to kill me," he confessed during a YouTube question and answer session with Blink-182 fans in Chile on Tuesday.

According to officials at the Lymphoma Research Foundation, the "aggressive" disease, which attacks white blood cells, is considered to be the "most common" type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the U.S., and is "potentially curable".

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four parts of my body," Hoppus shared.

"I don't know how exactly they determine the four part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm stage IV-A."

The artist noted that he's turned to his mother, Kerry Wernz, for support and advice, having successfully overcome the same form of cancer - as well as two bouts of breast cancer.

"I've been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit," the 49-year-old said of their shared experience.

Hoppus was booked in for medical testing on Wednesday, when he was expected to learn if the chemotherapy treatments had worked, and while he has yet to open up about the results, he remains determined to win his fight with the disease.

"We're beatin' this cancer. It's just a matter of time," he declared prior to his appointment.