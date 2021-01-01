Hailey Bieber dismisses claims husband Justin yelled at her in viral TikTok video

Hailey Bieber has dismissed claims her singer husband Justin shouted at her in a viral TikTok video.



Footage shared online showed the 27-year-old raising his hands and appearing to mouth something in the direction of his wife while they walked through the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, flanked by security.



The clip from Saturday was watched over a million times on the video-sharing app before it was deleted by the original user.



Alongside a picture of the couple kissing, Hailey, 24, wrote on Instagram Stories: "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative b******t peeps."



Fans and onlookers at the event said the initial video was not representative of the situation.



Rather than yelling, fans claim the singer was "hyped" after a surprise performance with Diplo at the XS nightclub in the hotel, to an appreciative audience.



One fan tweeted: "He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline".



Model Hailey has since flown to Venice, Italy, for work, while Justin has returned home to Los Angeles. The couple married in a secret New York ceremony in 2018.