Leigh-Anne Pinnock joined by family and friends for lavish baby shower

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her impending arrival alongside family and friends with a lavish baby shower on Wednesday.



The Little Mix star is expecting her first child with fiance Andre Gray, and her best friend, artist Hannah Lisa, pulled out all the stops to ensure she celebrated in style at the bash.



Noticeably absent from the shower though were Leigh-Anne's bandmates Perrie Edwards, who is also expecting her first child, Jade Thirlwall, and former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.



The Shout Out to My Ex singer looked stunning in a brown pleated maxi dress for the occasion, with braided hair extensions forming a high crown on her head, and kept a protective hand on her bump for many of the pictures.



Flowers an balloons decorated the garden around a moon installation, with both pink and blue blooms giving no indication as to the sex of Leigh-Anne's baby.



Food was on offer at a wooden table alongside cushions on the floor at the garden party - with guests also given sweet treats thanks to a large table filled with confectionery in glass jars.



Sharing snaps of the occasion taken by photographer pal Katie Julia on her Instagram page, Leigh-Anne wrote: "The most amazing day! Thank you to my bestie @hannahlisab for organising the most beautiful baby shower."



Despite their pregnancies, Leigh-Anne and bandmate Perrie have continued working, with the former complaining that she was suffering from "swollen ankles" while filming the video to their hit Heartbreak Anthem.