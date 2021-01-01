NEWS Little Mix to get long-awaited figures at Madame Tussauds Newsdesk Share with :





The Mixers asked, and Madame Tussauds London will soon deliver. The London attraction has today confirmed that the biggest girl group of the past 10 years are to get their first ever figures at the world-famous attraction this summer.



Little Mix, who first rose to stardom on The X Factor in 2011 and have since gone on to become global music icons and champions of female empowerment, have been working on their figures with Madame Tussauds London’s artists since early 2020. From attending sittings, where hundreds of precise measurements were taken, through to advising on precise styling details for the final chosen look, the Brit Award winners have been involved in each step of the creation of their upcoming figures.



Little Mix continue to work closely with the world-famous attraction as it puts the final touches to their figures and ensures that the confetti will be ready to fall when they are unveiled this summer. Madame Tussauds London remains tight-lipped on details surrounding the band’s figures, but fans can expect to see one of Little Mix’s most popular videos from the past ten years immortalised at the attraction, featuring all four members of the band in outfits from that moment in time.



On getting their first ever Madame Tussauds London figures, Jade Thirlwall said, “It’s finally happened, Little Mix is at Madame Tussauds London. We’re absolutely buzzing and it’s the best 10 year anniversary present that we could share with our fans.”



Perrie Edwards added, “The Madame Tussauds London artists are ridiculously talented. Their work is so intricate. They took pictures and notes of every little detail of us - even down to the shape of my nails!”



Leigh-Anne Pinnock summed up Little Mix’s elation at getting their own Madame Tussauds London figures by saying, "We can't wait for our fans to see the figures! We hope they love them as much as we do!"



Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Little Mix are without a doubt the biggest girl band on the planet. They’ve had a meteoric rise over the last 10 years and we couldn’t think of a better way to mark this milestone anniversary than by giving the fans what they want – the first-ever Little Mix figures! Our artists have loved working with the band on their likenesses and we can’t wait to welcome Mixers through our doors once the figures have been unveiled this summer.”



Fans should keep an eye on Madame Tussauds London’s social channels for more news on Little Mix’s arrival.