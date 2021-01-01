Joel Corry backs Raye over record label 'fight'

Joel Corry has defended Raye in her alleged fight to release her debut album.

The 'Head & Heart' DJ has backed his 'Bed' collaborator after she claimed she's in a battle with her record label over her first LP.

Joel told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "I saw the tweet that she wrote and it's really bad for her. I hope she can find a solution for that in the future.

"She's been making records for years and years and is an amazing artist. Hopefully, we will get that Raye album soon."

The 32-year-old former 'Geordie Shore' star also discussed the realities of the music business, and insisted "people have no idea" what really goes on.

He added: "The music industry is really tough - people have no idea what goes on behind the scenes. It is a very, very tough industry to get into.

"I have been trying to do this for a long time. I worked with various records labels before I got my break.

"I had to go thorough years of doing it independently, taking knockbacks. I kept working hard and believing in myself and many times thinking this is never going to happen."

Raye - who is signed to Polydor and released a nine-track mini-album 'Euphoric Sad Songs' in November 2020 - recently stepped back from social media and promoting her new single 'Call On Me' after sharing a series of emotional tweets claiming she's still waiting on confirmation that she can release her debut LP.

She wrote: "I have been signed to a major label since 2014… and I have had albums on albums of music sat in folders collecting dust, songs I am now giving away to A list artists because I am still awaiting confirmation that I am good enough to release an album.

"For context, in order for an album to be created, the label has to release money for songs to be finished, fees for producers, mixes, masters and marketing support etc…

"I have waited 7 years for this day and I am still waiting... So now I’m being told if Call On Me does well then I can do my album but there can’t be a green light until....

"Imagine the PRESSURE of me waking up every day frantically looking at numbers and stats hoping that I can just make MY BLOODY FIRST ALBUM

"I know this is the kind of thing I’m suppose to keep behind closed doors, but I have worked and waited and hustled and given EVERYthing I have and if I am going to suffer I am NOT going to do it in silence anymore (sic)"