Camila Cabello helped Shawn Mendes perfect his Spanish for Kesi remix

Shawn Mendes has thanked his girlfriend Camila Cabello for helping him perfect his Spanish for the Kesi remix with Camilo.



The track dropped on Wednesday, and the Canadian pop star insists his bilingual success is all down to the Havana hitmaker, who helped coach him.



"To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban-Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they're saying every word perfectly," Shawn tells Apple Music 1. "She was like, 'If you're going to do this, you got to do it right. You can't be saying these words wrong."



"It took me hours to get the words right, though. I could not mess that up... I remember there was one word and I was like, 'I think it's fine', and she's like, 'It's not fine... I'm like, 'OK, it's not fine. I believe you'."



Meanwhile, Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo was impressed Shawn wanted to embrace his language for the remix.



"Just the idea of Shawn singing in Spanish is something that brings me so much joy and excitement," he says. "Shawn singing in Spanish sounds real."



The collaboration on the remix comes two years after the couple, who recently celebrated their two year anniversary, shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 with their smash hit Senorita.