Harry Styles blames COVID restrictions for paused global tour

Pop star Harry Styles has left fans outside the U.S. disappointed after blaming ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for putting his global tour plans on hold.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was due to hit the road in 2020 for his album Fine Line, but delayed the tour due to the pandemic.

However, in an update shared online on Wednesday, Styles revealed he will only be able to move forward with the American gigs at present, meaning devotees around the world will have to wait even longer to catch him in concert.

"LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows," he wrote on social media.

"As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added."

Styles, who is now based in America, continued, "To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can't wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time.

"I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see you. H".

The revamped U.S. tour, previously booked to launch in August, will now kick off in Las Vegas on 4 September, with singer Jenny Lewis as his opening act.

Styles has also extended his run at New York City's fabled Madison Square Garden to five shows, including two "special Harryween shows" on 30 and 31 October, when he will be supported by artist Orville Peck.

Ticket holders for gigs outside America will be offered refunds, with representatives for Styles promising "Harry plans to travel and perform again once it's deemed safe to do."