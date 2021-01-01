Cardi B attacks disrespectful 'white twinks' on Twitter

Cardi B has turned on "white twinks" she accuses of instigating fights between fans of female stars.

The WAP star took to Twitter on Wednesday and called out her devotees and those of her peers for baiting fans with disrespectful notes.

"White twinks on this app are weird," she wrote. "You don’t dictate people’s action.

"I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind Black female artist peoples on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful s**t about women and dictating their moves and start war between female artist fans ALWAYS (sic)!"

Calling for an end to the taunting and trouble, she added: "Now let’s be nice shall we? Let’s experience greatness and gagging sessions in peace."

It's not clear what sparked the outburst, but pregnant Cardi B was targeted earlier this week for purchasing a $150,000 (£108,000) diamond necklace as a third birthday present for her daughter Kulture.

Responding to the backlash, Cardi insisted she will do whatever it takes to ensure Kulture – her daughter with husband Offset – is "fly."

"When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?" she asked. "My baby is overly spoiled with toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F**k I look like being fly a*s f**k and my kid not (sic)."