Jessie James Decker left in tears over trolls' weight comments

Jessie James Decker has been left in floods of tears after discovering a Reddit page dedicated to savage comments about her weight.

The country music star, who is married to retired American footballer Eric Decker, was emotional on Tuesday after she was alerted to the online thread, which she claimed "rips" her apart "on a daily basis".

The mother-of-three documented her tearful reaction on her Instagram Stories timeline, and revealed she was left aghast by the nasty remarks.

"It's pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world - that people are doing this," Jessie shared.

"Yes, I have gained weight, 100 per cent. I used to obsess over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live.

"I work out, and I eat what I want, and I 100 per cent am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be."

The singer, who shared that she used to weigh 115 pounds (52 kilograms), went on to blast the Reddit page as "so disgusting" and call out its contributors.

"How can you wake up and live with yourself?" she queried. "I'm shaking because I cannot believe what I'm reading."

Jessie also admitted that even though she considers herself to be a "strong, confident person", the rude remarks are "hurtful" and have knocked her self-esteem.

"It does hurt my heart a little that people are ripping every little thing about me apart," the 33-year-old said as she fought back tears. "It's me and it's bullying and it's not OK. I hope my daughter doesn't grow up in a world where people do this to her because it's wrong.

"I think we all need to do better," she concluded, as she reminded viewers she is a human being and "isn't perfect".