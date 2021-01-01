Judge dismisses blogger's assault lawsuit against Cardi B

Cardi B has had a $1 million (£722,917) civil assault case dismissed after a judge found that a blogger couldn't prove the hip-hop star harmed her.



The legal battle between the Bodak Yellow hitmaker and internet personality Latasha K began in 2018 after Cardi sued her over allegations made about her sex life and drug use in online videos.



Latasha, who ran a blog and a YouTube channel with 500,000 followers, then responded by filing a countersuit against the rapper in federal court alleging the musician defamed her by claiming she was spreading lies, as well as assaulting and threatened her.



She claimed the threats had forced her to move house, had harmed her business and caused her severe emotional distress, anxiety, panic, stress, insomnia, humiliation, and depression.



However, according to TMZ, a judge has now ruled that Latasha "failed to produce any evidence that (Cardi) herself threatened (Latasha) or made her believe that she was going to harm her".



"Instead, (Latasha) has only made allegations that others who may be associated with (Cardi) made these threats ... and has failed to demonstrate here that the threats ... were directed by (Cardi)," it continued.



As a result, the countersuit was dismissed.



Cardi's initial defamation suit against Latasha and fellow blogger Starmarie Ebony Jones, who also made salacious allegations about the star in videos and appeared in one with her rival internet star, is still moving forward to trial at this stage.



The rapper denies their claims about her private life.