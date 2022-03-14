The Lathums open to Jake Bugg collaboration

The Lathums want to work with Jake Bugg.



The 'How Beautiful Life Can Be' rockers would love to team up with the 'Lightning Bolt' star, and they have admitted the 27-year-old singer has been a big inspiration for them.



Singer Alex Moore told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Because Jake Bugg pretty much put me on to music, I'd love to work with him.



"I'd love to pick Jake's brain. I've never met him, so just meeting him would be a real fanboy moment, never mind working with them."



However, the rising indie group - who were set to tour with Paul Weller and Blossoms before the pandemic brought live music to a stand still - aren't going to rush into collaborating with other artists while they've figuring out their own path.



Alex added: "We've got a long journey to craft our own story and our own message. We've got enough within us to craft that message in our own way.



"Collaborations is one for the future."



Last year, The Lathums played in the circus ring at Blackpool Tower - the first band to do so since Madness in the 1990s - for a live stream and they are ready to push the boundaries with their live performances.



Their frontman said: "Playing a massive circus-themed event every night would be brilliant.



"But our dream gig would be to play with an orchestra in a cathedral. That would be massive for us."



Meanwhile, earlier this year Jake revealed his own plans for his upcoming fifth album 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning' - which is set to drop next month - and a 2022 tour.



The run is due to kick off on March 14, 2022 at Newcastle's O2 City Hall, and will wrap at O2 Academy Brixton in London on April 5, 2022.



Jake previously teased that his upcoming album will be "a bit more uplifting".



He said: "Song-wise I’m pretty much there. Now, with the whole lockdown thing, I’ll try to write a few more for it.



“Before I even started making this record I decided I wanted something with a bit more energy, a bit more uplifting.



“Hopefully it’ll give people something to listen to in all of this.”