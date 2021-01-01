Jordin Sparks getting into Christmas spirit early for new Hallmark movie

Singer-turned-actress Jordin Sparks is celebrating Christmas early this year after signing on to star in a holiday movie for America's Hallmark Channel.



The No Air hitmaker will executive produce A Christmas Treasure, in which she will co-star with The Expanse actor Michael Xavier, and she will show off her vocals by belting out covers of This Christmas and Oh Holy Night.



Sparks' original festive tune, Oh, It's Christmas, from her 2020 holiday album, will also feature in the movie, which will follow her writer character Lou as she debates her career future, according to Deadline.



"Christmas is so special to me and I'm thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you all this year," Sparks said in a statement.



"I loved being able to perform some of my favourite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie.



"Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, 'Home is where the Heart is.'"



A Christmas Treasure will premiere as part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas TV event, although an exact launch date has yet to be announced.