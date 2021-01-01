Madonna grateful to dancer for teaching her all about self pleasure

Madonna will always be grateful to a mystery "dancer girl" for teaching her how to pleasure herself as a teenager.



The superstar posted a video of herself reading from the screenplay of her upcoming biopic – and the segment is all about her sexual awakening.



The video posted to Instagram late Monday shows Madonna in braids smoking, but the star said it "isn't a real cigarette."



"I discovered masturbation when I was 19," the Like a Virgin singer read. "This dancer girl brought it up to me. She said, 'Do you have a boyfriend?' I looked at her like she was speaking Arabic.



"'I don’t blame you, masturbation is so much more enjoyable,' she said. The concept of masturbation had not even occurred to me. ‘What do you mean?' 'Don’t tell me you don’t masturbate!’ 'How do you do that?' So she described it to me."



Madonna then revealed she went home and experimented.



"I went, 'OK, now I get it. That’s what people are supposed to feel during sex'," the star added. "That girl that told me about masturbation, she was a life saver... It’s the little things that you take for granted in life" she proclaimed, ending by blowing out a cloud of smoke.



The pop icon has worked on the screenplay throughout the pandemic with Oscar-winning Juno writer Diablo Cody, but the title and expected release has yet to be revealed.