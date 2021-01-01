Brian May devastated after sewage floods London home

Brian May has been left "heartbroken" after sewage flooded his London home and destroyed many of his treasured possessions on Monday.

The Queen star took to Instagram to document the damage from the sewage overflow, which he blamed on members of the local council, who he alleged approved basements with "ineffective" drainage in the west London area.

May claimed he returned from a day at London's Royal Holloway College to find the devastation, which had destroyed photo albums, carpets, rugs, and furniture belonging to himself and wife Anita Dobson.

"The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow - which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious things in a stinking sludge," he wrote alongside a video. "It's disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we have been invaded, desecrated (sic). Anita had a lifetime of memorabilia on the floor of our basement - and most of it is sodden and ruined."

Brian went on to explain that he had moved many of his treasured photo albums to the property from another house because it was "threatened with a forest fire".

"Where did I put it all for safety? In the basement here in Kensington. Irony. Today it turned into a sodden mess," the 73-year-old continued. "I'm devastated - this stuff is only 'things' - but it feels like Back to the Future when the photograph fades - feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out. I'm angry!

"Historically, for 150 years, Kensington has never flooded due to rainwater. Why did this happen? It's almost certainly the result of all the basement building that has been plaguing this area for the past 10 years.

"The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council was warned years ago that sinking so many deep basement extensions would obstruct the aquifers underneath our living space and render the drainage system ineffective."