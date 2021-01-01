Pregnant Halsey 'felt like a failure' after stopping prenatal vitamins

Halsey felt she was a failure as a mum-to-be when she couldn't keep her prenatal vitamins down.

In an interview for the August 2021 issue of Allure magazine, the singer-songwriter admitted she turned to her doctor in tears six weeks after choosing to ditch the course, fearing she had harmed her and boyfriend Alev Aydin's unborn baby.

"I took them the first two months, and then the vomiting got really bad, and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day," she shared. "I was on so many medications - Diclegis and Zofran and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications.

"I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, 'I haven't taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby OK?' I was so angry with myself. You have one f**king job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body's doing everything else, you can't even do that. I felt like such a failure."

But her doctor assured her everything was fine.

Halsey also revealed her dreams of being the perfect parent were crushed from the start because she didn't want to join any yoga sessions or "eat flaxseed".

"When this pregnancy started, I was like, 'You're going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You're going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f**king journal every single day.' I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy (sic)," the 26-year-old smiled.