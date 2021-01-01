JC Stewart insists Lewis Capaldi 'sounds better than ever' on new songs

JC Stewart has revealed Lewis Capaldi "sounds better than ever" on his new material.

The singer-songwriter worked with the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker's debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent', and he has high hopes for his friend's highly anticipated follow-up.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We’ve been chatting about doing bits and I’ve written a couple of new songs in the process of the new album, but whether they make it or not I don’t know.

“His new stuff is amazing. His voice sounds better than ever. I was in the studio with him a few months ago.

"It’s the first time in a while and he started singing again. And I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s class.' "

Earlier this year, Lewis took a step a back from social media to focus on his next album, and he admitted he was "terrified" of working on his second LP.

Back in March, he said: “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been terrified about making my next album since the moment I finished 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'.

“I’ve been writing loads of tunes and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently revealed he and Lewis have written a song together, but he's not sure when or if it will get released.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker teased: "He's great … we wrote a tune, and it's actually pretty good.

"It's not for my thing and I don't know if it's gonna end up on his project, but we definitely wrote a tune that was good."

The 30-year-old singer and Lewis formed a bond after the 24-year-old star was the support act at some of Ed's 'Divide Tour' shows - and the pair have shared "long chats about life".

He added: "He reminds me so much of myself on my first album … I know how much pressure he's putting on himself and the label's putting on him, and everyone else in the world on his second album.

"And second albums are so important so we just called a lot, and just we've had long chats about life."