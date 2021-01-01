Christina Aguilera 'reinspired by music all over again' while making new Latin album

Christina Aguilera has been "reinspired by music all over again" while working on a new Latin album.

The 40-year-old singer released Spanish-language record 'Mi Reflejo' in 2000, and she admitted the upcoming album is like a "coming-full-circle moment" for her.

She said: "It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that's so supportive.

"I've been in music for a really long time, but there's nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude.

"I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album."

Christina won a Latin Grammy Award for the 'Mi Reflejo' - which dropped a year after her debut, self-titled album - but she was keen to make a follow-up Spanish album now her voice has "fully matured".

She added to PEOPLE: "When I listened to my first Spanish record, I love it and I'm thankful for it.

"I won a Latin Grammy with it, but I listen to the record 20 years later and I'm like, 'Oh, cute, that was baby Christina.'

"It was like her voice before it's fully matured and so now things are a lot deeper in context and vocal capabilities that I'm using now, having had all the experience in the business that I have, so it definitely is tapping into new things for me, and with such a level of deeper respect and appreciation for where I'm at now as a grown woman."

Christina grew up in Staten Island in New York City, and while her parents spoke Spanish around the house, she "never fully learned" it herself.

And in 2019, the star admitted she had started lessons in between recording and playing her Las Vegas residency.

She added: "I always heard my parents speak it in the house, but I never fully learned [Spanish].

"I'm even digging in and trying to start the lessons - it'll take a little time balancing the show and the recording hours, but it's coming."