Adele shares glowing new selfie as she praises England after Euro 2020 defeat

Adele took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare selfie, as she praised England's soccer team for their efforts in the Euro 2020 tournament.

Despite reaching the Euro 2020 final - the first time the English men's soccer team has done so in a major tournament since 1966 - they eventually lost to Italy on penalties.

However, the Hello hitmaker made it clear she was still proud of their efforts, as she was pictured smiling while wearing a red England soccer top, bathed by the evening sun.

Alongside the picture, Adele wrote: "You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together."

Britain's Prince William, wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and their seven-year-old son Prince George were among those watching the game live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, and William also shared a positive message following the team's loss.

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory," he wrote. "@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W."

Idris Elba shared a photo of England star Bukayo Saka, who missed the deciding penalty, while rocker Liam Gallagher offered words of consolation to the 19-year-old player.

He tweeted: "Love Saka. It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup.”

He later posted: "It is what it it is.”