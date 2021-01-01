Shirley Manson regrets spending $5,000 on a pair of boots

Shirley Manson gets "crazy" whenever she thinks about the time she spent $5,000 on a pair of leather boots.

The Garbage star was asked about her most indulgent purchase during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, and recalled how, "at the height of (her) success", she used to have a personal shopper who picked out items for her and sent them to her hotel room.

"I would choose what I wanted and return anything else," the 54-year-old explained. "One day, this beautiful pair of Italian leather boots arrived. I wore a pair very similar in the Stupid Girl video, and I thought, 'Oh, yeah, these are really me. I'm going to keep these. These are amazing.' It was only when I got back from tour, I found out they cost $5,000 (£3,600). I can't even laugh about it. It makes me so crazy."

But instead of getting rid of the expensive shoes, Shirley keeps them as an important reminder for herself.

"I still have these boots," she stated. "I'd like to get rid of them just so that I never have to look at them again, but there they are every day, warning me of my own greed."