Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's newborn son in intensive care

Safaree Samuels and his estranged wife Erica Mena's baby son is in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

Mena recently took to Instagram to share that her and Samuels's little boy, Legend Brian Samuels, is in hospital and has been there since his birth in late June.

Alongside a black-and-white video showing her cradling the infant, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star offered an emotional update with her followers.

"New NICU Mommy. Day 10 Legend Brian Samuels & Mommy staying STRONG. So far five out of the ten days I felt lost. I'm feeling guilty, confused and scared," she wrote. "I've been getting phone calls and receiving messages. I'm asked a million times how I'm doing and if I'm ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now? BUT I Remind myself, they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I'm on, feels long. It has been tough. I'm taking steps forward, and I'm taking some back. I have good days, and I'm preparing for the bad ones."

Mena went on to note that she has felt the "guilt of not preventing this, of not being able to fix it either" as well as "moments where you don't recognise the person in the mirror".

"This whole experience has taught how important it is to protect my peace," the 33-year-old continued. "How important it is to turn my pain into power. It has also given me a different type of strength for not only me but my kids. King - Safire - Legend I promise you your mommy will make you proud. No more settling and fighting for anything that doesn't deserve me only because you three forever deserve the best of me."

Samuels has not yet commented and is currently celebrating his birthday in Jamaica, keeping his social media followers updated with videos and pictures.

Mena gave birth a month after announcing she had filed for divorce from the rapper. The former couple also shares a 17-month-old daughter named Safire, while the TV personality has a 14-year-old son, King, from a previous relationship.