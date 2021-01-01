Dua Lipa sued for posting paparazzi photo of herself

Dua Lipa is reportedly being sued for putting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram.



According to U.S. court documents obtained by the BBC, the One Kiss star shared a snap of herself queuing at an airport in February 2019 with fans on the photo-sharing site "without permission or authorisation". Representatives for the company claim Dua "knowingly" posted the photo to social media without permission, and stood to profit from the shot.



Dua uploaded the snap to her Instagram account on 7 February 2019, approximately four days after it was taken. The now-deleted post shows the singer standing in line, clutching her airline ticket and passport, while wearing an oversize hat along with the caption: "I'll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice."



Bosses at Integral Images are seeking $150,000 (£108,000) in damages.



In the lawsuit, lawyers for the company alleged Dua profited from the photo, as her Instagram account is "monetised in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase (her) content.”



The lawyers are also asking for an order preventing the New Rules hitmaker from further acts of infringement, as well as legal costs.



Integral Images had applied to register copyright for the images, and the request was granted on 20 February 2021 - after the star's Instagram post - according to records from the U.S. Copyright Office.



Representatives for Dua have not yet responded to the lawsuit.