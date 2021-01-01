Jamie Lynn Spears's publisher dubs memoir title 'incorrect and incomplete'

The publisher of Jamie Lynn Spears's upcoming memoir has declared information circulating about the book - including its title - to be "incorrect and incomplete".



Eagle-eyed fans spotted a listing for the book online on Friday, titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, which references her sister Britney Spears's 1998 hit ...Baby One More Time.



"In this intimate memoir, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears tells her unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter's life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family," a description of the title on U.S. book retailer Barnes & Noble's website reads.



The listing also promises "never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable" and that the book will explain "why her family is just like any other family".



In a statement obtained by People, editors at Worthy Publishing shared their "regret" at the "incorrect" information that emerged about the book and insisted the title was simply a "placeholder".



"We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family. This was a placeholder title for internal use only," a spokesperson for Worthy Publishing told the outlet.



At present, Jamie Lynn's book is "as-yet-untitled" and is scheduled for publication in January 2022.



"Jamie Lynn's book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in her own words, for the first time," they continued. "We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year."



The news comes as the former Zoey 101 actress begged fans of the Toxic hitmaker to quit the "death threats" levelled at her family over her older sibling's controversial conservatorship.