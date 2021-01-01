Kacey Musgraves kicking off new country music legends podcast

Kacey Musgraves is turning back time for a new podcast featuring archival chats with country music legends before they were famous.



Radio Texas Live Legends, produced by bosses at Townsquare Media Network, will be hosted by Radio Texas Live DJ Buddy Logan, who has interviewed everyone whos anyone in the country genre as part of his famed Saturday night radio programme.



Now he's rifled through his old recorded conversations, many conducted before the stars were household names, to share some fascinating insights into their early careers.



Episode one focuses on the Blowin' Smoke hitmaker, who was not yet a household name when she was interviewed by Logan in 2011.



"The season begins with her story...," he explains. "Kacey's always been bold in the way she writes, the way she carries herself, but when you look back at the beginning, you discover a level of humility and kindness that can be easy to miss if you only pay attention to present day magazine covers and her brand on Instagram."



Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson and Josh Abbott will feature in subsequent instalments.



"They tell the beginning to a story we all already know the ending to," Logan adds.



Radio Texas Live Legends debuts on 14 July with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.