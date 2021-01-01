Paloma Faith launches home interiors brand

Paloma Faith has launched her own home interiors collection in the hope it will allow fans to bring her unique style into their homes.



The Stone Cold Sober singer has teamed up with Fabric Direct to drop Paloma Home, which contains "a celebration of vintage styles, retro-chic, and standout designs to truly make a house a home", according to a press release.



The collection is also affordable, with items starting in from just $29 (£21), and it was important to the Picking Up the Pieces star that it be as versatile as possible.



"That's what I love about Paloma Home, you can have one piece and it changes a room - or you can embrace the whole collection, and it still works," she said.



The mother-of-two said she has worked with the "best in the business" to come up with her range of seating, bedding, wallpapers and blinds.



"Home for me is a place where there is warmth, life, vibrancy and human touch, something truly 'lived in'," the star added. "So much beauty emerges from chaos - and I hope to share this sentiment with Paloma Home."



The range is now available to buy at Fabric Direct Online.