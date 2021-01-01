Dua Lipa hints she's about to drop collaboration with late rapper Pop Smoke

Dua Lipa has hinted a new musical collaboration with late rapper Pop Smoke will drop next week.

In a short new video on Instagram, the Levitating singer shared a clip of the late Brooklyn drill star dancing to her 2018 song One Kiss.

"YOU CAN'T SAY POP WITHOUT SMOKE," she captioned the video, and added the date "July 16."

That's the release date for the second posthumous album from the rapper, after Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020.

There's no official confirmation so far as to whether she's featured on the new record, which is simply titled Pop Smoke.

Pop's manager, producer Rico Beats, announced the album via Instagram in May.

The 17-track album arrives nearly a year after Pop's first posthumously released album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.