Olivia Rodrigo acknowledges Deja Vu's debt to Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo has given Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent co-writing credits for her song Deja Vu in recognition of their influence on the track.

The trio co-wrote Cruel Summer, a track on Swift's album Lover, which Rodrigo has previously admitted had provided inspiration for her own hit.

After releasing Deja Vu, the second single off her debut, Rodrigo told Rolling Stone the "yelling" on the bridge of the song was inspired by Swift's tune.

Now, according to editors at the publication, she has made the link official, and Swift, Antonoff, and St. Vincent have been added to the track's Spotify and TIDAL metadata, with credit going to them over the bridge.

This is the second Sour track to crib from a Swift-Antonoff collaboration with 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back borrowing from the Reputation ballad New Year's Day.

Swift and Rodrigo have a mutual appreciation for one another, they first interacted when the Bad Blood hitmaker acknowledged a cover Rodrigo had done of Cruel Summer, and finally met in person at the 2021 BRIT Awards in May, sharing a photo of the encounter on Instagram.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Swift's re-recorded Fearless (Taylor's Version) album, she also recruited Rodrigo and Conan Gray to share previously-unheard snippets of the songs across social media.