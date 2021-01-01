PETA bosses to protest Vanilla Ice's SeaWorld show

Vanilla Ice and Jesse McCartney's concerts at SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas will be picketed by animal rights activists.

Armed with signs reading "Stop, Collaborate, and Listen: Animals Suffer at SeaWorld" and "A Beautiful Soul Doesn't Support SeaWorld Dolphin Abuse", PETA leaders and members will protest outside the gigs on 10 and 17 July.

"Vanilla Ice and Jesse McCartney can choose to perform at a marine park, but the orcas and other dolphins at SeaWorld can't choose where to go, what to eat, whom to live with, or anything else that matters to them," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

"PETA is encouraging would-be ticket buyers to skip all of SeaWorld's shows, from the sad dolphin displays to the throwback concerts."

The SeaWorld amusement park chain has faced increasing criticism in recent years, especially after the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which contained harrowing accusations about the treatment of a Killer Whale.