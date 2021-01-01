Mel B hints at Spice Girls' U.S comeback

Mel B has dropped a huge hint on Instagram that the Spice Girls are moving ahead with plans for a U.S. comeback.

Scary Spice spent Thursday celebrating the 25th anniversary of debut single Wannabe on social media.

The 46-year-old former America's Got Talent judge wrote in one post: "We WILL be back and that's my 'scary' promise!"

She then added to the rumours by writing "NY we are coming for ya" alongside a picture of a Spice Girls poster, promoted by Spotify in Times Square. New figures from the service released to mark the anniversary showed Wannabe was their most-streamed of all time with over 600 million plays worldwide.

Underneath, Mel added "The power of 5", a heavy hint towards the possible involvement of departed fifth member Victoria Beckham.

Victoria chose not to be part of the girl group's Spice World U.K. and Ireland tour dates in the summer of 2019, opting to focus on her family and fashion label. Plans to take the tour global last year were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statements have left U.S. fans begging for more information about when they might see the band on stage.

Just last month, Mel C told Good Morning Britain that she was "pushing" for another Spice Girls tour, noting: "The last shows went so well, it was mind blowing."

Sporty Spice added that the pandemic had derailed their reunion, but claimed: "We would be fools to not want to do it again and play the UK and overseas."