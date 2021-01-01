NEWS Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits extends his single reign Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran extends his reign at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart, while a flurry of football anthems enter the Top 100 ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final with Italy this Sunday.



Ed’s Bad Habits claims a second week at the summit, racking up 103,000 chart sales, including 10.9 million streams – bettering its opening week performance.



Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U holds at 2, while Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix’s Heartbreak Anthem climbs one to a new peak at 3, earning Galantis their highest charting single to date.



Meanwhile, six football anthems land in this week’s Top 100 ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final. Leading the way is 3 Lions by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds, which zooms 18 places to Number 4. Also in the Top 40, Vindaloo by Fat Les enters at 36 – its highest chart peak since 2010.



Further down, Neil Diamond’s 1971 hit Sweet Caroline re-enters at 48, new for 2021 track Ole (We Are England) by Krept & Konan, S1lva and M1llionz is new at 59, and New Order’s 1990 chart-topper World In Motion bounces back in at 61.



Finally, Atomic Kitten’s rework of their Number 1 hit Whole Again, renamed Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again) and released on Tuesday (July 6) – is new at 86.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 40, dance track Black Magic by Jonasu leaps 16 places to Number 14, and Tones & I’s Fly Away lifts eight rungs to Number 25.



US artist Brent Faiyaz scores the highest new entry of the week with his Drake collaboration Wasting Time at 34, Mabel’s Let Them Know rebounds back into the Top 40 at 39, and D-Block Europe bow at 40 with Kevin McCallister ft. Lil Pino.