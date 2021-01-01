Marilyn Manson released on bail

Marilyn Manson has been released on bail after turning himself in to Los Angeles Police Department officials to face assault allegations.



The Beautiful People hitmaker, real name Brian Warner, surrendered to authorities on 2 July, after reaching an agreement regarding two outstanding warrants for Class A misdemeanour offences of simple assault in New Hampshire.



The warrants related to an alleged spitting incident involving a concert videographer, reported to have taken place while he was performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford in August 2019.



Gilford Police Chief Tony Bean Burpee told USA Today the singer was booked and released on conditional bail.



As part of the terms of his release, Manson must refrain from committing any crime, have no contact with the alleged victim, and appear at all court proceedings in the case.



The rocker was filmed appearing to hurl spit at the videographer's camera during the show in question, and while the individual suffered "no injuries", his actions were considered by law enforcement officials to constitute "unprivileged physical contact," according to TMZ.



Manson's attorney, Howard King, previously dismissed the charges as "ludicrous", insisting his client is known for being "provocative onstage".



He added, "We remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."



The criminal case is the latest legal headache for Manson - he is also facing civil lawsuits from four women accusing him of sexual assault, misconduct, and behaving abusively in relationships. Previous claims of domestic abuse are also under investigation in Los Angeles. He denies all allegations of wrongdoing.



The scandals have already cost the musician/actor his record label deal, management, and two TV projects.