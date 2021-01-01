Billie Eilish reveals how therapy helps her songwriting

Billie Eilish has revealed how therapy helps her creative process.



The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker sees a therapist "once a week", and she has encouraged everyone to do the same as she discussed the benefits of opening up to someone.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I genuinely believe that everyone, every human on earth should go to therapy, whether you feel this or that about your life, if you're happy or anything.



"Anyone should go, even if they think their life is just amazing and perfect, and nothing's wrong. Every single person should go.



"And I think it helps my creative process, because it makes me not word vomit, and it makes me not have everything up here."



The 19-year-old star - who has been working on her highly anticipated second album 'Happier Than Ever' - explained that conversations in therapy have inspired her lyrics.



She added: "It makes me talk through things, and then I think about them constantly. I talk through things in therapy that I don't even think about in my life.



"And then over the week I'm like thinking about, 'Wow, that thing we talked about in therapy, I should write about that. That's really interesting.'



"And it's really helpful, it brings it out of you and it's really necessary."



Billie also noted that she went through a lot of "self-reflection" on the new album.



She said: "There was so much self-reflection that I was doing.



"I was realising things about my life that I had never even processed, and realised that I had never processed.



"And the same with things that I witnessed around me and saw happen. And just talking through it and getting it out of me, and then you know, making it sound good."